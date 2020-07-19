1199 BOYD Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms; glass block windows in partially finished basement. Plenty of storage thru out the home. Enjoy summer evenings in your privacy fenced yard. Walking distance to award winning Baker Middle School and International Academy East. Must have a 650+ credit score, (credit score required), verification of employment or other source of income. No pets and no smoking. First month and one and 1/2 month security to move in. If two year lease signed rent will be discounted to $1,300 per month. Available mid August.