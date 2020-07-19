All apartments in Troy
1199 BOYD Street
1199 BOYD Street

1199 Boyd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1199 Boyd Drive, Troy, MI 48083

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms; glass block windows in partially finished basement. Plenty of storage thru out the home. Enjoy summer evenings in your privacy fenced yard. Walking distance to award winning Baker Middle School and International Academy East. Must have a 650+ credit score, (credit score required), verification of employment or other source of income. No pets and no smoking. First month and one and 1/2 month security to move in. If two year lease signed rent will be discounted to $1,300 per month. Available mid August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

