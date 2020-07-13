116 REGENTS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE: Spacious townhome style duplex with 3BRs and 2.5Baths, private deck, large yard and basement. Main level has great wood flooring, updated kitchen with white cabinets, SS appliances and tiled backsplash, updated baths. NOTE: All carpeting in bedrooms and stairs will be replaced prior to move in. Great deck off dining room. Very large basement for more room and storage. Attached 1 car garage. Here's what we need: $35 Application Fee-we will order a background check and credit report, 1.5 month security deposit, employment verification, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee. Occupancy early July. Please schedule showings online.