All apartments in Troy
Find more places like 116 REGENTS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Troy, MI
/
116 REGENTS DR
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:58 AM

116 REGENTS DR

116 Regents Drive · (248) 626-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Troy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

116 Regents Drive, Troy, MI 48084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE: Spacious townhome style duplex with 3BRs and 2.5Baths, private deck, large yard and basement. Main level has great wood flooring, updated kitchen with white cabinets, SS appliances and tiled backsplash, updated baths. NOTE: All carpeting in bedrooms and stairs will be replaced prior to move in. Great deck off dining room. Very large basement for more room and storage. Attached 1 car garage. Here's what we need: $35 Application Fee-we will order a background check and credit report, 1.5 month security deposit, employment verification, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee. Occupancy early July. Please schedule showings online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 REGENTS DR have any available units?
116 REGENTS DR has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 REGENTS DR have?
Some of 116 REGENTS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 REGENTS DR currently offering any rent specials?
116 REGENTS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 REGENTS DR pet-friendly?
No, 116 REGENTS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 116 REGENTS DR offer parking?
Yes, 116 REGENTS DR offers parking.
Does 116 REGENTS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 REGENTS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 REGENTS DR have a pool?
No, 116 REGENTS DR does not have a pool.
Does 116 REGENTS DR have accessible units?
No, 116 REGENTS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 116 REGENTS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 REGENTS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 REGENTS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 REGENTS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 116 REGENTS DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard
Troy, MI 48098
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr
Troy, MI 48083
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir
Troy, MI 48084
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr
Troy, MI 48084

Similar Pages

Troy 1 BedroomsTroy 2 Bedrooms
Troy Apartments with BalconiesTroy Apartments with Parking
Troy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Walsh College of Accountancy and Business AdministrationMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity