1128 Alameda Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful ranch style upper floor condo. Ideal location in heart of Troy: quick access to highways, close to shopping, and restaurants. Minutes to downtown areas and walking trails. Acclaimed Troy School District. Stylish open floor plan with updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops which overlooks the dining room and great room. Huge great room with balcony overlooking the pool and clubhouse. Formal dining area. 2 bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms, master bedroom has pan ceiling. 2 bedrooms with large walk in closets. 2 bathrooms with granite countertops. Washer and dryer and newer water tank in laundry. Attached garage is fully finished with reserved parking space outside garage. Additional parking in the front.



One year minimum lease, long term preferred. Minimum credit score of 700, employment verification and copy of drivers license. 1.5 month security deposit, 1st month rent and $300 non refundable cleaning fee due at signing lease. No smoking/no pets. Rent includes water fee/lawn care/snow removal/outdoor maintenance and garbage. Please contact 248-703-8012 for a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5825586)