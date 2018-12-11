All apartments in Troy
1128 Alameda Blvd

1128 Alameda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1128 Alameda Boulevard, Troy, MI 48085
Rochester Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful ranch style upper floor condo. Ideal location in heart of Troy: quick access to highways, close to shopping, and restaurants. Minutes to downtown areas and walking trails. Acclaimed Troy School District. Stylish open floor plan with updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops which overlooks the dining room and great room. Huge great room with balcony overlooking the pool and clubhouse. Formal dining area. 2 bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms, master bedroom has pan ceiling. 2 bedrooms with large walk in closets. 2 bathrooms with granite countertops. Washer and dryer and newer water tank in laundry. Attached garage is fully finished with reserved parking space outside garage. Additional parking in the front.

One year minimum lease, long term preferred. Minimum credit score of 700, employment verification and copy of drivers license. 1.5 month security deposit, 1st month rent and $300 non refundable cleaning fee due at signing lease. No smoking/no pets. Rent includes water fee/lawn care/snow removal/outdoor maintenance and garbage. Please contact 248-703-8012 for a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Alameda Blvd have any available units?
1128 Alameda Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Troy, MI.
What amenities does 1128 Alameda Blvd have?
Some of 1128 Alameda Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Alameda Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Alameda Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Alameda Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1128 Alameda Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 1128 Alameda Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Alameda Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1128 Alameda Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1128 Alameda Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Alameda Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1128 Alameda Blvd has a pool.
Does 1128 Alameda Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1128 Alameda Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Alameda Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1128 Alameda Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Alameda Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1128 Alameda Blvd has units with air conditioning.
