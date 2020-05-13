All apartments in Taylor
7130 Pardee

7130 Pardee Rd · (734) 272-3197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7130 Pardee Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE****Open Space ready for lease with a second show room and a bathroom.High visibility on the corner of Ecorse and Pardee .Great OPPORTUNITY To open your business here! Ideal for Tanning, offices, Accountants, Attorney's or any retail store, fruit market, specialty foods, restaurant , retail, offices, and more.. Excellent location... Great price!!.It was opened as a pharmacy for over 10 years. Tons of retail/ customer potential.! All measurements are approximate.Batvai

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7130 Pardee have any available units?
7130 Pardee has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
Is 7130 Pardee currently offering any rent specials?
7130 Pardee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7130 Pardee pet-friendly?
No, 7130 Pardee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylor.
Does 7130 Pardee offer parking?
No, 7130 Pardee does not offer parking.
Does 7130 Pardee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7130 Pardee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7130 Pardee have a pool?
No, 7130 Pardee does not have a pool.
Does 7130 Pardee have accessible units?
No, 7130 Pardee does not have accessible units.
Does 7130 Pardee have units with dishwashers?
No, 7130 Pardee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7130 Pardee have units with air conditioning?
No, 7130 Pardee does not have units with air conditioning.
