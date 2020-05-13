7130 Pardee

Amenities

***FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE****Open Space ready for lease with a second show room and a bathroom.High visibility on the corner of Ecorse and Pardee .Great OPPORTUNITY To open your business here! Ideal for Tanning, offices, Accountants, Attorney's or any retail store, fruit market, specialty foods, restaurant , retail, offices, and more.. Excellent location... Great price!!.It was opened as a pharmacy for over 10 years. Tons of retail/ customer potential.! All measurements are approximate.Batvai