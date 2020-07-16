All apartments in Sterling Heights
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:33 PM

5371 PINE AIRES Drive

5371 Pine Aires Drive · (248) 724-1234
Location

5371 Pine Aires Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48314

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2nd floor ranch condo located in the deep complex. Southern exposure with open view. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Cathedral ceiling and gas fire place in the Great room. Two large bedrooms each with walk in closet. Newer dishwasher. Rent includes snow removal and garbage pick up. Tenant pays gas, electricity, water. Owner pays association fee. No smoking, no pets please. 1.5 month security deposit, $200 non refundable cleaning fee. Required: Rental application, credit report with score, current 2 pay stubs, employment letter. Currently tenant occupied. Possession after 7/11

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5371 PINE AIRES Drive have any available units?
5371 PINE AIRES Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 5371 PINE AIRES Drive have?
Some of 5371 PINE AIRES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5371 PINE AIRES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5371 PINE AIRES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5371 PINE AIRES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5371 PINE AIRES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 5371 PINE AIRES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5371 PINE AIRES Drive offers parking.
Does 5371 PINE AIRES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5371 PINE AIRES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5371 PINE AIRES Drive have a pool?
No, 5371 PINE AIRES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5371 PINE AIRES Drive have accessible units?
No, 5371 PINE AIRES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5371 PINE AIRES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5371 PINE AIRES Drive has units with dishwashers.
