5371 PINE AIRES Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2nd floor ranch condo located in the deep complex. Southern exposure with open view. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Cathedral ceiling and gas fire place in the Great room. Two large bedrooms each with walk in closet. Newer dishwasher. Rent includes snow removal and garbage pick up. Tenant pays gas, electricity, water. Owner pays association fee. No smoking, no pets please. 1.5 month security deposit, $200 non refundable cleaning fee. Required: Rental application, credit report with score, current 2 pay stubs, employment letter. Currently tenant occupied. Possession after 7/11