All apartments in Sterling Heights
Find more places like 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling Heights, MI
/
4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road

4524 18 1/2 Mile Road · (248) 884-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sterling Heights
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4524 18 1/2 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48314

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Private One-of-a-kind Custom Gated Estate Situated on 1.15 Acres, Utica Schools, Resort-like living, Prvt Fenced Backyard w/ Designer Custom Olympic Size Gunite Pool 2019" with ultra UV light, Jacuzzi off master, Prof Landscaped, Elegantly elevated with a circular drive that leads into the center entrance, 2-story, marble foyer, the flowing rooms include a gourmet granite kitchen and eat-in Brkfst snack bar. Formal G.R. & D.R. w/ High Ceiling. Exquisite 1st flr mstr w/ Cathedral Ceil, En-suite w/ steam shower, jetted tub, dual vanities & Large WIC. 2nd flr features Princess En-suite, Jack & Jill Bath shared by 2 rooms, Bonus room over 4 Car Garage with Sauna Room & Library (5th bdrm). Finished bsmt 10ft ceilings w/ 2nd staircase from the garage: Great for In-Law Suite, 2nd Full Kitchen, L.R. & 1/2 bath, 6th bdrm & 2nd laundry rm. Furniture and kitchenware, upkeep of the pool, all arcade games in the game room are included! 3DTOUR https://my.matterport. com/show/?m=UyLty4cbjJr&brand=0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road have any available units?
4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road have?
Some of 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road currently offering any rent specials?
4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road pet-friendly?
No, 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road offer parking?
Yes, 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road does offer parking.
Does 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road have a pool?
Yes, 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road has a pool.
Does 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road have accessible units?
No, 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Similar Pages

Sterling Heights 1 BedroomsSterling Heights 2 Bedrooms
Sterling Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerSterling Heights Pet Friendly Places
Sterling Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity