4524 EIGHTEEN 1/2 MILE Road

Amenities
Private One-of-a-kind Custom Gated Estate Situated on 1.15 Acres, Utica Schools, Resort-like living, Prvt Fenced Backyard w/ Designer Custom Olympic Size Gunite Pool 2019" with ultra UV light, Jacuzzi off master, Prof Landscaped, Elegantly elevated with a circular drive that leads into the center entrance, 2-story, marble foyer, the flowing rooms include a gourmet granite kitchen and eat-in Brkfst snack bar. Formal G.R. & D.R. w/ High Ceiling. Exquisite 1st flr mstr w/ Cathedral Ceil, En-suite w/ steam shower, jetted tub, dual vanities & Large WIC. 2nd flr features Princess En-suite, Jack & Jill Bath shared by 2 rooms, Bonus room over 4 Car Garage with Sauna Room & Library (5th bdrm). Finished bsmt 10ft ceilings w/ 2nd staircase from the garage: Great for In-Law Suite, 2nd Full Kitchen, L.R. & 1/2 bath, 6th bdrm & 2nd laundry rm. Furniture and kitchenware, upkeep of the pool, all arcade games in the game room are included! 3DTOUR https://my.matterport. com/show/?m=UyLty4cbjJr&brand=0