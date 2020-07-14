39030 PINEBROOK Drive

Amenities
For Lease - SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom QUADLEVEL! 2 Full Baths! Spacious Living Rm and Huge Family Rm with Natural FIREPLACE. All Newer Windows. Newer Furnace & Central Air. FINISHED BASEMENT. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer included. CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY. *Tenant to pay ALL Utilities, maintain lawn & snow removal. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Over 600 credit score & $5000 monthly income required. **Application & Credit Report required with offers. 1 1/2 month Security Deposit Required. $40 Application fee for Background check.