Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:37 AM

39030 PINEBROOK Drive

39030 Pinebrook Drive · (248) 375-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39030 Pinebrook Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease - SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom QUADLEVEL! 2 Full Baths! Spacious Living Rm and Huge Family Rm with Natural FIREPLACE. All Newer Windows. Newer Furnace & Central Air. FINISHED BASEMENT. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer included. CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY. *Tenant to pay ALL Utilities, maintain lawn & snow removal. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Over 600 credit score & $5000 monthly income required. **Application & Credit Report required with offers. 1 1/2 month Security Deposit Required. $40 Application fee for Background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39030 PINEBROOK Drive have any available units?
39030 PINEBROOK Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 39030 PINEBROOK Drive have?
Some of 39030 PINEBROOK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39030 PINEBROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
39030 PINEBROOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39030 PINEBROOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 39030 PINEBROOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 39030 PINEBROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 39030 PINEBROOK Drive offers parking.
Does 39030 PINEBROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39030 PINEBROOK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39030 PINEBROOK Drive have a pool?
No, 39030 PINEBROOK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 39030 PINEBROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 39030 PINEBROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 39030 PINEBROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39030 PINEBROOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
