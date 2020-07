Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

YOU must see this beautiful condo located on desired area of Sterling Heights. Features: Great room with cathedral ceiling, good size dining room that are connected with three way fire place, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet, second bedroom with cathedral ceiling and walk in closet, one car attached garage, Utica schools.