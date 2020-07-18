12060 15 MILE Road

Amenities

Come see this beautifully updated first floor ranch condo in the heart of Sterling Heights. Condo features all new flooring throughout with new waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring and new carpet in both bedrooms, New trim, New furnace in 2020, updated electrical and light fixtures, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and a New smart home thermostat. Everything has been meticulously updated and maintained. Condo comes with a private basement that has been finished and includes the laundry room and plenty of storage, as well as a relaxing deck. Building also has a security entrance system and a private carport. Complex has a clubhouse and in-ground pool for those fun summer days! Gas, Heat, and water included in rent.