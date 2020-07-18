All apartments in Sterling Heights
Find more places like 12060 15 MILE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling Heights, MI
/
12060 15 MILE Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

12060 15 MILE Road

12060 15 Mile Road · (734) 432-2002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sterling Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12060 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Come see this beautifully updated first floor ranch condo in the heart of Sterling Heights. Condo features all new flooring throughout with new waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring and new carpet in both bedrooms, New trim, New furnace in 2020, updated electrical and light fixtures, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and a New smart home thermostat. Everything has been meticulously updated and maintained. Condo comes with a private basement that has been finished and includes the laundry room and plenty of storage, as well as a relaxing deck. Building also has a security entrance system and a private carport. Complex has a clubhouse and in-ground pool for those fun summer days! Gas, Heat, and water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12060 15 MILE Road have any available units?
12060 15 MILE Road has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 12060 15 MILE Road have?
Some of 12060 15 MILE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12060 15 MILE Road currently offering any rent specials?
12060 15 MILE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12060 15 MILE Road pet-friendly?
No, 12060 15 MILE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 12060 15 MILE Road offer parking?
Yes, 12060 15 MILE Road offers parking.
Does 12060 15 MILE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12060 15 MILE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12060 15 MILE Road have a pool?
Yes, 12060 15 MILE Road has a pool.
Does 12060 15 MILE Road have accessible units?
No, 12060 15 MILE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12060 15 MILE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12060 15 MILE Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 12060 15 MILE Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive
Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Similar Pages

Sterling Heights 1 BedroomsSterling Heights 2 Bedrooms
Sterling Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsSterling Heights Pet Friendly Places
Sterling Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity