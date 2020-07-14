All apartments in Southfield
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+

25225 Greenfield Road · (248) 243-4301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI 48075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
lobby
package receiving
pool table
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up. Each of our spacious apartments come cable ready with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, air conditioning, carpeting, and more. Our community also offers many amenities to our residents such as a community lounge, elevator, outdoor picnic area, on-site laundry facilities, and ample parking, just to name a few. Our pet-friendly community is centrally located in the heart of metro Detroit just off I-696. This gives our residents easy access to shopping at places including Kmart, Target, Kroger, and many Pharmacies. We are also just minutes away from Rackham Golf Course and both Providence and Beaumont Hospitals. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Highland Towers. Our friendly staff is always available to help you with anything you might need and we offer simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying rent to making a m

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600-$800
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include: Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Rottweilers, Chows, Great Danes, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Wolf-hybrids, or a mix of any of the above.
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ have any available units?
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southfield, MI.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ have?
Some of Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ is pet friendly.
Does Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ offer parking?
Yes, Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ offers parking.
Does Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ have a pool?
No, Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ does not have a pool.
Does Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ have accessible units?
No, Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+ has units with dishwashers.
