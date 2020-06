Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Remodeled 3 bed/1.5 Bath With Finished Basement!! - Enjoy this summer sitting on the private back deck on your half acre lot!! Home has beautiful wood floors throughout and 2 remodeled bathrooms!! Home has 2 separate livings rooms to enjoy and a full finished basement!!

2 year lease required

Tenant pays all utilities, including water.

Landlord will allow pets for an additional monthly fee and nonrefundable pet cleaning deposit

This home is not Section 8 approved.



