430 N. Washington Ave. C

APT. C: DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK 2 BED 2 BATH BEAUTIFUL - Property Id: 268352
Spacious 2 BR, 2 Bath Downtown 2nd fl. apt; private front entrance to street, rear entrance to parking lot, 2 parking spaces.
Central to multiple fwys., walk to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, hospitals, services, events, more.
Immaculate building completely remodeled. Secure w/ door-closers, commercial auto locks on doors, locking mailboxes, smoke, & co2 detectors throughout.
Safe/quiet neighborhood, w/ great city views, tons of natural light; all new energy-efficient floor-to-ceiling windows w/ new vertical blinds. Recessed lighting/new LED fixtures.
Large kitchen w/ SS appliances; refrigerator w/ ice/water, built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, glass-top oven, new granite dining/countertops, pantry.
Open floor plan, huge storage/shelving, in-unit clothes washer/dryer, central AC, furnace heat, remote ceiling fans, programmable therm., cable TV/broadband internet ready, bath w/ ceramic tiled shower/floor, large BR closets w/ adjustable shelving, hardwood flooring, etc.
