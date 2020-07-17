All apartments in Royal Oak
430 N. Washington Ave. C

430 North Washington Avenue · (248) 705-2216
Location

430 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
APT. C: DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK 2 BED 2 BATH BEAUTIFUL - Property Id: 268352

Spacious 2 BR, 2 Bath Downtown 2nd fl. apt; private front entrance to street, rear entrance to parking lot, 2 parking spaces.

Central to multiple fwys., walk to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, hospitals, services, events, more.

Immaculate building completely remodeled. Secure w/ door-closers, commercial auto locks on doors, locking mailboxes, smoke, & co2 detectors throughout.

Safe/quiet neighborhood, w/ great city views, tons of natural light; all new energy-efficient floor-to-ceiling windows w/ new vertical blinds. Recessed lighting/new LED fixtures.

Large kitchen w/ SS appliances; refrigerator w/ ice/water, built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, glass-top oven, new granite dining/countertops, pantry.

Open floor plan, huge storage/shelving, in-unit clothes washer/dryer, central AC, furnace heat, remote ceiling fans, programmable therm., cable TV/broadband internet ready, bath w/ ceramic tiled shower/floor, large BR closets w/ adjustable shelving, hardwood flooring, etc.
Property Id 268352

(RLNE5951747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 N. Washington Ave. C have any available units?
430 N. Washington Ave. C has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 N. Washington Ave. C have?
Some of 430 N. Washington Ave. C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 N. Washington Ave. C currently offering any rent specials?
430 N. Washington Ave. C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 N. Washington Ave. C pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 N. Washington Ave. C is pet friendly.
Does 430 N. Washington Ave. C offer parking?
Yes, 430 N. Washington Ave. C offers parking.
Does 430 N. Washington Ave. C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 N. Washington Ave. C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 N. Washington Ave. C have a pool?
No, 430 N. Washington Ave. C does not have a pool.
Does 430 N. Washington Ave. C have accessible units?
No, 430 N. Washington Ave. C does not have accessible units.
Does 430 N. Washington Ave. C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 N. Washington Ave. C has units with dishwashers.
