28216 JAHNS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brick ranch on quiet street in lovely neighborhood. Fenced yard. 2 car detached garage with workbench. Partially finished bath in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The home also includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer, which are available for the tenant's use. 12-month minimum lease term. Applicant’s monthly income must be at least 3X the monthly rental rate. Application fee is 35-dollars per applicant. Pets are accepted with fees and conditions (2 pet maximum, 65# maximum. 250-dollar one-time fee and 25-dollars per pet, per month). This is a non-smoking home.