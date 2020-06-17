All apartments in Roseville
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

28216 JAHNS

28216 Jahns Drive · (248) 651-2700
Location

28216 Jahns Drive, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brick ranch on quiet street in lovely neighborhood. Fenced yard. 2 car detached garage with workbench. Partially finished bath in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The home also includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer, which are available for the tenant's use. 12-month minimum lease term. Applicant’s monthly income must be at least 3X the monthly rental rate. Application fee is 35-dollars per applicant. Pets are accepted with fees and conditions (2 pet maximum, 65# maximum. 250-dollar one-time fee and 25-dollars per pet, per month). This is a non-smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28216 JAHNS have any available units?
28216 JAHNS has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28216 JAHNS have?
Some of 28216 JAHNS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28216 JAHNS currently offering any rent specials?
28216 JAHNS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28216 JAHNS pet-friendly?
Yes, 28216 JAHNS is pet friendly.
Does 28216 JAHNS offer parking?
Yes, 28216 JAHNS does offer parking.
Does 28216 JAHNS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28216 JAHNS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28216 JAHNS have a pool?
No, 28216 JAHNS does not have a pool.
Does 28216 JAHNS have accessible units?
No, 28216 JAHNS does not have accessible units.
Does 28216 JAHNS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28216 JAHNS has units with dishwashers.
Does 28216 JAHNS have units with air conditioning?
No, 28216 JAHNS does not have units with air conditioning.
