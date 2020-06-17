28216 JAHNS

Amenities
Brick ranch on quiet street in lovely neighborhood. Fenced yard. 2 car detached garage with workbench. Partially finished bath in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The home also includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer, which are available for the tenant's use. 12-month minimum lease term. Applicant’s monthly income must be at least 3X the monthly rental rate. Application fee is 35-dollars per applicant. Pets are accepted with fees and conditions (2 pet maximum, 65# maximum. 250-dollar one-time fee and 25-dollars per pet, per month). This is a non-smoking home.