All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like Golf Manor Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MI
/
Golf Manor Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Golf Manor Apartments

30600 Little Mack Ave · (586) 335-4384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Golf Manor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Golf Manor Apartments in Roseville, MI is perfectly located off I-94, minutes from I-696, General Motors Technical Center (GM), Warren Tech Center, Lake St. Clair, Downtown Detroit, and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Metro Beach, and Macomb Mall. Our pet-friendly community features one and two bedroom apartment homes, an outdoor pool, and more. We are proudly affiliated with the Roseville School District. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Golf Manor Apartments. We provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine simple. What are you waiting for? Call us to schedule your tour of our community today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: 1 space included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Golf Manor Apartments have any available units?
Golf Manor Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MI.
What amenities does Golf Manor Apartments have?
Some of Golf Manor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Golf Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Golf Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Golf Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Golf Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Golf Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Golf Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Golf Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Golf Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Golf Manor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Golf Manor Apartments has a pool.
Does Golf Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Golf Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Golf Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Golf Manor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Golf Manor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Golf Manor Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Golf Manor Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd
Roseville, MI 48066

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity