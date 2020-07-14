Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

Golf Manor Apartments in Roseville, MI is perfectly located off I-94, minutes from I-696, General Motors Technical Center (GM), Warren Tech Center, Lake St. Clair, Downtown Detroit, and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Metro Beach, and Macomb Mall. Our pet-friendly community features one and two bedroom apartment homes, an outdoor pool, and more. We are proudly affiliated with the Roseville School District. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Golf Manor Apartments. We provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine simple. What are you waiting for? Call us to schedule your tour of our community today!