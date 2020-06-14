Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Roseville, MI with garage

Roseville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
27841 Kaufman St
27841 Kaufman Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1145 sqft
Excellent home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Nice hardwood floors. Kitchen appliances included. Great basement 2 car garage. central Air. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
26700 Grandmont St
26700 Grandmont Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
A large 3 bedroom and 1 bath home. Open kitchen. Big bathroom with 2 sinks. Large living room and dining room. 2 car garage and No basement Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2625. (2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
26230 Barbara St
26230 Barbara Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26230 Barbara St in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25893 Leach
25893 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
OPEN HOUSE 06/13 FROM 11AM TO 12PM Very nice large 3 bedroom home in a great location. Large bedrooms, formal dining room, finished basement, big kirchen and 2 car garage. $35 application fee.First months rent and 1 1/2 security deposit for move in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
27532 Oneil
27532 O'neil Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Move in ready by July 1!! Very clean and comfy ranch in a nice area of Roseville. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with a first floor master bedroom. First floor laundry for your convenience. Huge 2 1/2 car garage which is great for extra storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
28216 JAHNS
28216 Jahns Drive, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Brick ranch on quiet street in lovely neighborhood. Fenced yard. 2 car detached garage with workbench. Partially finished bath in basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25600 FERN Street
25600 Fern Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1032 sqft
This beautiful bungalow style home features 3 spacious bedrooms and den could be 4th bedroom. Nice open floor plan, beautiful newer full bathroom on entry-level and Lav upstairs. Kitchen has all STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
29891 Quinkert St
29891 Quinkert Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1092 sqft
Roseville house for rent waiting for you to call home! This three bedroom, one and a half bath home, with a basement, and a one and a half car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
28740 Bohn
28740 Bohn Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH READY TO MOVE IN - ROSEVILLE - This is a great 3 bedroom and 1 bath property. New roof, fresh paint, carpet flooring. House is in excellent condition with full basement and detached car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseville
1 Unit Available
25824 Mackinac St
25824 Mackinac Street, Roseville, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1224 sqft
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom bungalow is a definition of comfort and convenience - putting you just minutes away from Reach Charter Academy and Edsel Ford Xpressway! The kitchen has metal cabinets in great condition, with a deco one-piece sink and

1 of 6

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Roseville
1 Unit Available
28083 PINEHURST Street
28083 Pinehurst Street, Roseville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom in Roseville... Appliances are included (dishwasher, washer, dryer, fridge and stove)..Nice size yard for family BBQ with deck...Shed in the back for extra storage...Close to shopping, freeways and schools..
Results within 1 mile of Roseville

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23085 Brittany Ave
23085 Brittany Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Clean and well maintained duplex. Full size basement provides tons of storage space. Completely fenced yard with plenty of shade. 1 car detached garage, large upstairs master with walk in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
28127 Joan St
28127 Joan Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Stunning brick bungalow home located South of Martin Road and West of Little Mack.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22765 Rosalind Ave
22765 Rosalind Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Nice bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New carpet in the home. Updated cabinets in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. No central air.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23110 Donald Ave
23110 Donald Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
Cute Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Refinished hardwood floors. Nice kitchen. Bungalow room. Unfinished basement. Central air and a 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
20125 Meier
20125 Meier Road, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Great area rental, close to highway. Finished basement with extra large bath with spa tub, huge walk-in closet and storage room. Finished basement could be a separate living quarter. Whole house updated and ready to move in. Fenced yard and garage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Northeast Warren
1 Unit Available
31172 Morgan Dr
31172 Morgan Drive, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1087 sqft
Extremely clean home ready for you to move into. No pets or smoking. Master lavatory. Laminate floors. 2 car garage. Finished basement. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. The landlord takes very good care of the home.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22843 Lambrecht Ave
22843 Lambrecht Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
BEAUTIFUL,newly renovated Home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Great sunroom with 1 car detached garage. Hardwood floors All appliances included. Close to shopping East Detroit Public Schools. 1 1/2 month security deposit and $40 application fee.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
22842 Firwood
22842 Firwood Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Bungalow Move-In Ready! Sec. 8 OK - Very Sharp!!! Hardwood Floors throughout the first floor. The open Bright Kitchen has Oak Kitchen Cabinets. Freshly painted, Newer vinyl windows, Lg. Master bedroom upstairs with Newer Carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Roseville
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
2 Units Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard
39286 East Royal Doulton Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2650 sqft
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard Available 08/01/20 Executive-style Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, Library, 2 Baths in Clinton Township - Sharp 4 Bedroom, 2650 square foot Colonial Home with 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15816 Linnhurst St
15816 Linnhurst Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This property is available on our rent to own program. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5047414)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
12895 Prospect Ave
12895 Prospect Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
696 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in great Warren neighborhood! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM - 12895 Prospect Ave Warren Michigan SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 12PM!! Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Roseville, MI

Roseville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

