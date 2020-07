Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER. You can do a Rent to Own or Purchase on this beautiful property. Enjoy this 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bath condo that sits across the lake. Enjoy this up North feel with the amenities of city living and award winning school district. Ask about our CREDIT REBUILDING program which includes adding your rental payments to your Credit Report. On a Rent to Own it is $7,000 down and $2,100 a month. STOP paying someone else's mortgage and start paying your own. THIS HOUSE HAS BEEN RENTED OUT, HOWEVER WE MAY HAVE OTHER HOMES TO FIT WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR



(RLNE5219096)