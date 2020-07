Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

FANTASTIC LEASE OPPORTUNITY!!! Beautiful colonial home in Wabeek with Bloomfield Hills schools. Completely remodeled with hardwood floors throughout. Great center entrance with amazing library, formal living and dining rooms with new windows. Wonderful island kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops and loads of cabinets. Large family room with fireplace overlooking private backyard with lovely brick paver patio. 1st floor laundry and attached garage. Large bedrooms with ample closets and bathrooms. A really terrific home w great layout. BATVAI

Two year minimum lease, longer preferred. High credit scores, proof of income & employment verification required.