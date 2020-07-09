All apartments in Lake Orion
Redwood Lake Orion
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Redwood Lake Orion

3331 Towne Park Dr · (949) 239-1626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get $500 off at move-in!*
Location

3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI 48359

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,609

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,724

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Lake Orion.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
internet access
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - $1,000
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garage w/ Driveway: Included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Lake Orion have any available units?
Redwood Lake Orion offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,609. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Lake Orion have?
Some of Redwood Lake Orion's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Lake Orion currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Lake Orion is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Lake Orion pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Lake Orion is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Lake Orion offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Lake Orion offers parking.
Does Redwood Lake Orion have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Lake Orion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Lake Orion have a pool?
No, Redwood Lake Orion does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Lake Orion have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Lake Orion has accessible units.
Does Redwood Lake Orion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Lake Orion has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Lake Orion have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Lake Orion has units with air conditioning.
