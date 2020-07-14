All apartments in Berkley
Metropolitan Oxford
Metropolitan Oxford

2580 Oxford Rd · (248) 516-7901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2580 Oxford Rd, Berkley, MI 48072
Berkley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B01 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metropolitan Oxford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
online portal
Wi-Fi Included!
Our Met Flats are updated everywhere you look! New modern cabinetry w/brushed nickel hardware, sleek appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, plush carpet, ultra modern bath with subway tiled tub surround, new fixtures and rainfall shower head to name a few!
Enjoy living a stone's throw from downtown Berkley, and all the fun and services of Woodward Avenue and vibrant Royal Oak. Metropolitan Oxford Apartments are near Beaumont Hospital, and just minutes from I-696 so you're connected to the whole metro area.

Metropolitan Oxford Apartments in Berkley, MI is also close to: Ferndale, Royal Oak, Troy, Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Southfield, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge, Clawson, Bloomfield Hills, Farmington, Farmington Hills, and all Oakland County cities. Less than a 30 minute drive to Downtown Detroit.

(RLNE38197)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $499 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metropolitan Oxford have any available units?
Metropolitan Oxford has a unit available for $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Metropolitan Oxford have?
Some of Metropolitan Oxford's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metropolitan Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
Metropolitan Oxford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metropolitan Oxford pet-friendly?
Yes, Metropolitan Oxford is pet friendly.
Does Metropolitan Oxford offer parking?
Yes, Metropolitan Oxford offers parking.
Does Metropolitan Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metropolitan Oxford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metropolitan Oxford have a pool?
No, Metropolitan Oxford does not have a pool.
Does Metropolitan Oxford have accessible units?
No, Metropolitan Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does Metropolitan Oxford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metropolitan Oxford has units with dishwashers.
Does Metropolitan Oxford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Metropolitan Oxford has units with air conditioning.
