Amenities
Wi-Fi Included!
Our Met Flats are updated everywhere you look! New modern cabinetry w/brushed nickel hardware, sleek appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, plush carpet, ultra modern bath with subway tiled tub surround, new fixtures and rainfall shower head to name a few!
Enjoy living a stone's throw from downtown Berkley, and all the fun and services of Woodward Avenue and vibrant Royal Oak. Metropolitan Oxford Apartments are near Beaumont Hospital, and just minutes from I-696 so you're connected to the whole metro area.
Metropolitan Oxford Apartments in Berkley, MI is also close to: Ferndale, Royal Oak, Troy, Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Southfield, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge, Clawson, Bloomfield Hills, Farmington, Farmington Hills, and all Oakland County cities. Less than a 30 minute drive to Downtown Detroit.
(RLNE38197)