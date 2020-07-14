Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry online portal

Wi-Fi Included!

Our Met Flats are updated everywhere you look! New modern cabinetry w/brushed nickel hardware, sleek appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, plush carpet, ultra modern bath with subway tiled tub surround, new fixtures and rainfall shower head to name a few!

Enjoy living a stone's throw from downtown Berkley, and all the fun and services of Woodward Avenue and vibrant Royal Oak. Metropolitan Oxford Apartments are near Beaumont Hospital, and just minutes from I-696 so you're connected to the whole metro area.



Metropolitan Oxford Apartments in Berkley, MI is also close to: Ferndale, Royal Oak, Troy, Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Southfield, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge, Clawson, Bloomfield Hills, Farmington, Farmington Hills, and all Oakland County cities. Less than a 30 minute drive to Downtown Detroit.



