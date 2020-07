Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Luxury rental in the desired Mill River community. You'll have access to the many clubhouse perks- fitness center, pool, tennis courts, and trails. Look outside your upper deck to the gorgeous pond view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with in-unit laundry. Kitchen has granite countertops & stainless steel appliances and opens to spacious living room. Huge walk in closets.