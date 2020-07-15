Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry

Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction. What are you waiting for? A rewarding experience in high-quality apartment living awaits you at Chatsford Village. Conveniently located to I-75 and I-696, Chatsford Village is only moments away from everything that downtown Royal Oak and Oakland Mall have to offer. Chatsford Village Apartments in Madison Heights, MI is also close to: Ferndale, Berkley, Troy, Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Southfield, Royal Oak, Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge, Clawson, Bloomfield Hills, Farmington, Farmington Hills, and all Oakland County cities. Less than a 30-minute drive to Downtown Detroit.