All apartments in Madison Heights
Find more places like Chatsford Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison Heights, MI
/
Chatsford Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Chatsford Village

501 East Irving Avenue · (248) 243-8070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Madison Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-203 · Avail. Aug 10

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 5-202 · Avail. Sep 14

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chatsford Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction. What are you waiting for? A rewarding experience in high-quality apartment living awaits you at Chatsford Village. Conveniently located to I-75 and I-696, Chatsford Village is only moments away from everything that downtown Royal Oak and Oakland Mall have to offer. Chatsford Village Apartments in Madison Heights, MI is also close to: Ferndale, Berkley, Troy, Auburn Hills, Birmingham, Southfield, Royal Oak, Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Pleasant Ridge, Clawson, Bloomfield Hills, Farmington, Farmington Hills, and all Oakland County cities. Less than a 30-minute drive to Downtown Detroit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $499 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chatsford Village have any available units?
Chatsford Village has 2 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chatsford Village have?
Some of Chatsford Village's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chatsford Village currently offering any rent specials?
Chatsford Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chatsford Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Chatsford Village is pet friendly.
Does Chatsford Village offer parking?
Yes, Chatsford Village offers parking.
Does Chatsford Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chatsford Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chatsford Village have a pool?
No, Chatsford Village does not have a pool.
Does Chatsford Village have accessible units?
No, Chatsford Village does not have accessible units.
Does Chatsford Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Chatsford Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Chatsford Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chatsford Village has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Chatsford Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr
Madison Heights, MI 48071
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive
Madison Heights, MI 48071

Similar Pages

Madison Heights 1 BedroomsMadison Heights 2 Bedrooms
Madison Heights Apartments with ParkingMadison Heights Pet Friendly Places
Madison Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity