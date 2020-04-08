All apartments in Muskegon Heights
Find more places like 3137 Sanford St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Muskegon Heights, MI
/
3137 Sanford St.
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:52 AM

3137 Sanford St.

3137 Sanford Street · (231) 798-6430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Muskegon Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3137 Sanford Street, Muskegon Heights, MI 49444

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3137 Sanford St. · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3137 Sanford, 2 bedroom house - This 2 bedroom house is situated on a corner lot with a partially fenced in yard. Hardwood floors have been redone. Comes with a stove, fridge, washer and dryer.

Tenant pays for gas, electric and water.

Pets may be considered on a case by case basis for an additional fee.

Move In Costs:
$25 application fee (for each adult)
First months rent
Security Deposit (same as rent amount)
Administration Fee: $60

For more information, contact Kendra at 231-798-6430 or 616-298-6219.

www.westshorepropertymanagement.com

(RLNE5148553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Sanford St. have any available units?
3137 Sanford St. has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3137 Sanford St. have?
Some of 3137 Sanford St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 Sanford St. currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Sanford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Sanford St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 Sanford St. is pet friendly.
Does 3137 Sanford St. offer parking?
No, 3137 Sanford St. does not offer parking.
Does 3137 Sanford St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3137 Sanford St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Sanford St. have a pool?
No, 3137 Sanford St. does not have a pool.
Does 3137 Sanford St. have accessible units?
No, 3137 Sanford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Sanford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 Sanford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Sanford St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 Sanford St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3137 Sanford St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Muskegon Heights 3 BedroomsMuskegon Heights Apartments with Balcony
Muskegon Heights Apartments with ParkingMuskegon Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Muskegon Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIWyoming, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MI
East Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MISpring Lake, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Muskegon Community CollegeCornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community CollegeHope College
Aquinas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity