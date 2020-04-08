3137 Sanford St.

Amenities
3137 Sanford, 2 bedroom house - This 2 bedroom house is situated on a corner lot with a partially fenced in yard. Hardwood floors have been redone. Comes with a stove, fridge, washer and dryer.
Tenant pays for gas, electric and water.
Pets may be considered on a case by case basis for an additional fee.
Move In Costs:
$25 application fee (for each adult)
First months rent
Security Deposit (same as rent amount)
Administration Fee: $60
For more information, contact Kendra at 231-798-6430 or 616-298-6219.
www.westshorepropertymanagement.com
(RLNE5148553)