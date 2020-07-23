/
muskegon county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:33 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Muskegon County, MI📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Arbor Crossings Apartments
834 S Sheridan Dr, Muskegon, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,131
1165 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Crossings, your new home in Muskegon, MI. Our friendly atmosphere and spacious apartment homes are the perfect fit for your urban lifestyle. Residents choose Arbor Crossings for its prime location and serene setting.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Harrison Blvd
201 Harrison Boulevard, Muskegon Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
201 Harrison Blvd -- Cute 1 bedroom home with new everything! New water heater, furnace, electrical upgrade, flooring, kitchen, stainless steel appliances, etc. Home has a full basement, mudroom, washer/dryer hookup, bath has tub/shower combination.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3028 Waalkes Street Muskegon.
3028 Waalkes Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
Three Bedroom - Close to Shopping and Bus Route - Lots to love about this one. Many upgrades and move in ready. It is close to shopping and near the bus route. A triple threat (3 beds, a basement and a garage). Large lot too.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sheldon Park
1270 Flower Ave
1270 Flower Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1270 Flower Ave. -- Smaller 3 bedroom Single Family home (one bedroom does not have a closet). This home is on a crawl space, but has a large mechanical/storage room that has plenty of space for your extras. Washer/dryer hookup in mechanical room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3233 Waalkes St
3233 Waalkes Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
912 sqft
3233 Waalkes St - Three bedroom and one bathroom single family home. Newly renovated home including new windows and appliances. Home comes with large yard and spacious living spaces.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Angell
760 Catherine
760 Catherine Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$820
2607 sqft
For Sale Not For Rent Owner Finance We Make You The Loan - Want to buy a big ole house (2300 sq ft) 3BR. really low cost and easy. Price 29,500 with a down payment of $2750 and monthly payments of $340. We will make you the loan.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Nims
1734 Division St
1734 Division Street, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1264 sqft
1734 Division St Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon - Recently remodeled three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon on a large corner lot! Includes full unfinished basement, first floor laundry hookup, and off
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
211 S Elizabeth St
211 South Elizabeth Street, Whitehall, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Sharp, single-level home on spacious double lot. Sparkling fresh! Large sunny space for garden plot! Storage building/play house. Great location near schools, tennis courts and walking distance to downtown shopping center.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Angell
749 Evanston Ave
749 Evanston Avenue, Muskegon, MI
3 Bedrooms
$575
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home Located in the first block East of Getty. It has a separate living room and dining room. The large eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet space. This home has been freshly painted.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3137 Sanford St.
3137 Sanford Street, Muskegon Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
919 sqft
3137 Sanford, 2 bedroom house - This 2 bedroom house is situated on a corner lot with a partially fenced in yard. Hardwood floors have been redone. Comes with a stove, fridge, washer and dryer. Tenant pays for gas, electric and water.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
6188 Whitehall Road
6188 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$665
800 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Muskegon County
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
12 Units Available
Woodland Ridge
18270 Woodland Ridge Dr, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
This community is tucked into a wooded area. On-site amenities include a dog park, fitness center, outdoor fire pit, and car vacuum. Spacious interiors with a view. Each home offers a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Spring Lake
110 W Savidge Street
110 West Savidge Street, Spring Lake, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Welcome to Epicurean Village! Spring Lakes Newest Development Located in the Village of Spring Lake. Second floor and third floor residential condominiums spaces available ranging from 730 sf to 1,314 sf.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Leggatts
110 Williams Ave
110 William Street, Grand Haven, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Downtown Grand Haven beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home. Appliances included. Walking distance to Grand Haven State Park. Off street parking. Large fenced in back yard with shed. Cozy front porch. Available beginning of August.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coles Park @ Spring Lake
17362 Coles Park Road, Ottawa County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
In the Coles Park Association with Private Lovely Beach Area Short term 9/15 to 6/15...Perfect for someone with a job change, relocating or family change....
Results within 10 miles of Muskegon County
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
17 Units Available
Timber View Apartments
15056 Elizabeth Jean Ct, Grand Haven, MI
1 Bedroom
$913
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1145 sqft
Located minutes from fine dining, upscale shopping and local entertainment. Units are spacious with modern appliances, private balconies or patios and full-size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
15 Units Available
43 North Apartments
14868 Lakeshore Dr, Grand Haven, MI
1 Bedroom
$974
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1205 sqft
Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms, and custom kitchen finishes. Community features attached garages, pool, and sundeck with grills. Located a short drive from Lake Drive with convenient access to I-96.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5225 Rich St
5225 Rich St, Allendale, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Brand new Kitchen! Huge 5 bedroom duplex in the Allendale area with expansive parking and plenty of privacy. The property is located very close to GVSU Allendale Campus and a walk to the bus stop at Enclave is only 15 minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Muskegon County area include Muskegon Community College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Hope College, and Aquinas College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Holland, Forest Hills, and Kentwood have apartments for rent.