Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You must first provide proof of income before we will schedule a showing. This is a newly remodeled 1000 square foot home. Three beds, one full bath, all appliances, central air, high efficiency furnace, eat in kitchen, two car garage and a full basement. You must have a monthly income of at least $4,000 to qualify. No section 8. A showing can be scheduled once proof of earning is faxed to : 989-872-4704. No pets. No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE899431)