80 Studio Apartments for rent in Madison Heights, MI
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Madison Heights
30443 JOHN R Road
30443 John R Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,700
1581 sqft
VERY HIGH TRAFFIC IN MADISON HEIGHTS ON JOHN R ROAD WITH A LOT OF POTENTIAL.
Madison Heights
28157 Dequindre Road
28157 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
This beautiful upstairs office space can be used for sales, medical, creative or institutional purpose! Settled on Dequindre Rd just across from Universal Mall Shopping Center, you are sure to receive abundant traffic! Also, the upstairs Conference
Madison Heights
28037 DEQUINDRE Road
28037 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
4875 sqft
Medical office for lease west of Dequindre in Madison Heights. $3000 Triple net per month. 2 car attached garage plus third one. Rare find. Close to Ascension Oakland Hospital and I696 expressway. BATVAI
Results within 1 mile of Madison Heights
34764 DEQUINDRE RD
34764 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
5000 sqft
Exclusive Location available for lease. Zoned for commercial, medical and or office use. Approximately 2500 sqft. Move in Condition.
Southwest Warren
2125 RIGGS Avenue
2125 Riggs Avenue, Warren, MI
Studio
$14,217
11374 sqft
THIS IS FOR A COMMERCIAL LEASE. PRICE IS $14,217.00 MONTHLY. The addresses available are 2115 Riggs (the middle bay area) 7,200 sq ft and 2125 Riggs the east side of building 1,774 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft of office space.
567 ROBBINS Drive
567 Robbins Drive, Troy, MI
Studio
$12,873
22068 sqft
6 to 24 month lease. $7.00/ST/Year 2 months security deposit required when sign the agreement.
Results within 5 miles of Madison Heights
Northwest Warren
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd, Warren, MI
Studio
$745
560 sqft
One-bedroom, pet-friendly apartment homes nestled in Warren and moments from Walmart, Warren Community Center and Maple Lane Golf Club. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities and 24-hour maintenance.
Southwest Warren
4366 E 9 MILE Road
4366 East 9 Mile Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$1,000
1230 sqft
Commercial property located on 9 Mile and Ryan. Walking Distance from many businesses. Lots of potential uses, previously used as a Dentist office (lot to the left can be negotiated into lease). Seller is also considering selling the property.
Northwest Warren
32525 MOUND Road
32525 Mound Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$4,500
3784 sqft
North Warren fully remodeled furnished office building. 3800 SF move in ready, including furniture, alarm system with security camera and key fob entry. 18 parking spots 2 handicap parking, break room with full kitchen, 9 private offices.
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.
Clawson
1255 W 14 MILE Road
1255 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI
Studio
$1,192
140 sqft
Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume
Center Line
26310 VAN DYKE Street
26310 Van Dyke Avenue, Center Line, MI
Studio
$2,400
5663 sqft
THIS PLACE HAD BEEN AND STILL BEEN OPERATED AS A PARTY STORE W/BEER & WINE/LOTTO LICENCE .
Pembroke
7134 W 7 MILE Road
7134 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,550
1600 sqft
Great Business Opportunity to have your own Beauty, Nail, or Barber Salon, Office, Massage Spa, etc...Located on 7 mile just 1 block from the Avenue of Fashion, and its ground breaking Mixed use developments and transformations.
Maple Road
1400 Enterprise Drive
1400 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,771
2500 sqft
Units under construction now. Expected completion Spring 2020. Oakland Business Center offers Industrial zoning in Highland Twp. 1/3 west of Milford Rd/M-59 intersection, directly behind 59West.
2891 E Maple
2891 East Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,993
1600 sqft
Great office/medical building with Maple Rd frontage. This space is new - build out required and is located on the 2nd floor. 2 first floor spaces: 1,200sqft and 825sqft could be combined to total 2,025sqft.
34781 Ryan
34781 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,493
3213 sqft
Professional, quiet and privately located. Building has exceptional visibility with main road monument signage. New roof with multiple HVAC units. Abundant parking on 2 acre site, with close proximity to all freeways.
Maple Road
120 W Maple
120 West Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,750
1833 sqft
Busy Shopping Center Located in Heart of Troy Strong Demographics Monument Signage Available Great Frontage on Maple Road 3 Months Free Rent - Move In Special!!
35957 Mound
35957 Mound Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$2,800
3500 sqft
Excellent location Overhead Door Monument Signage
Northwest Warren
29245 Ryan
29245 Ryan Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$2,950
2368 sqft
Class A Medical/Office Building Monument Signage Upgraded Finishes Throughout Heavily Populated Area
Royal Oak
312 E 3RD Street
312 East 3rd Street, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
$2,800
1963 sqft
Over 1900 SF of PRIME DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK office space available June 15th across from Farmers Market, new city hall, downtown park and upcoming Henry Ford outpatient center.
Results within 10 miles of Madison Heights
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.
Kettering
5380 Maxwell St
5380 Maxwell Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$615
975 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Upper unit. Basement is sectioned off for 2 separate sides. Hardwood floors throughout. Click to apply!
