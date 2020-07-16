/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM
82 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madison Heights, MI
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
2 Units Available
Madison Heights
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
770 sqft
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
Dover Glenn Condominuims
260 East 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom unit condo on the second floor! Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen and appliances. Located minutes from I-75 and great shopping! Very quiet community including your own carport.
Results within 1 mile of Madison Heights
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
$
24 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
707 W 13 Mile Road
707 East 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
FABULOUS FURNISHED UNIT. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Water included. 1 year lease , 1.5 month security deposit. No pets. need employment letter & credit report.
Results within 5 miles of Madison Heights
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
29 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
890 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$820
800 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
$
54 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
2 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkley
Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd, Berkley, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,110
635 sqft
Wi-Fi Included! Our Met Flats are updated everywhere you look! New modern cabinetry w/brushed nickel hardware, sleek appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, plush carpet, ultra modern bath with subway tiled tub surround, new fixtures and rainfall
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
4 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
755 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$760
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2133 Normandy
2133 Normandy Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
2133 Normandy Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON - Beautifully Updated Ranch Style Unit In Royal Oak! - Z ON NORMANDY IS COMPRISED OF RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNITS & WITHIN STUMBLING DISTANCE TO DOZENS OF PUBS & CLUBS, & A VARIETY OF RETAIL SHOPS &
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
5097 MANSFIELD Avenue
5097 Mansfield Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
550 sqft
Very affordable 1 bedroom upper apartment in quiet well maintained building in N Royal Oak not far from Beaumont complex, Meijers, shopping along Coolidge.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
2859 E MAPLE RD APT 6
2859 East Maple Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,250
635 sqft
Great freshly finished and remodeled upscale Birmingham Condo. Walk to town, Wholefoods, Big Rock and shopping centers, Rail District, and more. This main floor unit has new carpeting and is completely remodeled.
