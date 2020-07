Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Classic 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom (plus half bath in basement) ranch with garage, finished basement with bar, laundry room and sun porch. This home is located in the popular Lamphere School District. Neutral paint throughout with hardwood floors in bedrooms. New furnace, central air and hot water tank will keep your energy bills low. Easy access to expressways, shopping and dining. Available for rent in July. Request a showing at gunschrentals@gmail.com.



