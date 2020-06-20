All apartments in Madison Heights
Find more places like 27096 PALMER Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison Heights, MI
/
27096 PALMER Boulevard
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:01 PM

27096 PALMER Boulevard

27096 Palmer Lane · (248) 589-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

27096 Palmer Lane, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Madison Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
extra storage
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute aluminum sided ranch framed by mature shade trees in the front and back yard. This rental home has a very deep fenced yard with a nice large shed for extra storage. Step into this sharp home with so many great features. The spacious living room has a big front window for great natural light. The kitchen has lots of oak cabinets and includes the stove, refrigerator and dish washer. The kitchen has an open layout with the roomy dining area and has vinyl flooring that flows through a doorway to the big laundry room with a door to the back yard and includes your washer and dryer. Central air conditioning , The bathroom has ceramic tile floor and tub surround and a newer vanity and cultured marble sink top. Three cozy bedrooms with wide closets and windows. Close to schools, parks and I 75. 1-year lease, proof of employment/income, copy of credit report acceptable to owner, photo ID

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27096 PALMER Boulevard have any available units?
27096 PALMER Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27096 PALMER Boulevard have?
Some of 27096 PALMER Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27096 PALMER Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
27096 PALMER Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27096 PALMER Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 27096 PALMER Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison Heights.
Does 27096 PALMER Boulevard offer parking?
No, 27096 PALMER Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 27096 PALMER Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27096 PALMER Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27096 PALMER Boulevard have a pool?
No, 27096 PALMER Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 27096 PALMER Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 27096 PALMER Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 27096 PALMER Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27096 PALMER Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 27096 PALMER Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27096 PALMER Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 27096 PALMER Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr
Madison Heights, MI 48071
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive
Madison Heights, MI 48071

Similar Pages

Madison Heights 2 BedroomsMadison Heights Accessible Apartments
Madison Heights Apartments with GymMadison Heights Apartments with Parking
Madison Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity