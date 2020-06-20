27096 PALMER Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cute aluminum sided ranch framed by mature shade trees in the front and back yard. This rental home has a very deep fenced yard with a nice large shed for extra storage. Step into this sharp home with so many great features. The spacious living room has a big front window for great natural light. The kitchen has lots of oak cabinets and includes the stove, refrigerator and dish washer. The kitchen has an open layout with the roomy dining area and has vinyl flooring that flows through a doorway to the big laundry room with a door to the back yard and includes your washer and dryer. Central air conditioning , The bathroom has ceramic tile floor and tub surround and a newer vanity and cultured marble sink top. Three cozy bedrooms with wide closets and windows. Close to schools, parks and I 75. 1-year lease, proof of employment/income, copy of credit report acceptable to owner, photo ID