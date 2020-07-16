All apartments in Madison Heights
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

1170 E Harwood Ave

1170 East Harwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1170 East Harwood Avenue, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Madison Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 This home can be viewed Sunday June 28th.
Hours to view are between 5 and 7 Pm. No appointment time is necessary, just show up at your convenience. Please bring mask to wear. Clean and updated 3 bedroom ranch, located just south of Lincoln, just minutes to downtown Ferndale and Royal Oak. This house puts you very close to everything but gives you more square footage and amenities to stretch your rental dollar further. This 3 bedroom ranch features: 935 Square feet of updated living space. Modern kitchen with maple cabinets, ceramic back splash, newer counter top and modern black appliances, eat in area in kitchen. Living room has chocolate laminate flooring. Appliances in home include; washer/dryer, stove, fridge. and hanging microwave. Updated bath with ceramic tile surround with glass tile inlays, and ceramic flooring. Newer vinyl replacement windows with window treatments. Entire home painted with warm earth-tones throughout. All three bedrooms have carpeting and double wide closets. Fenced in back yard, with small patio area. Central air and multiple ceiling fans in home. Covered front porch finishes of outside space nicely. Rent $1350, security $1,850, move in/sign lease $3,200. Application process focuses on income (minimum $5,000 monthly), rental history, credit scores(700 or higher), and references, no evictions or money judgments please. Home is available for a July 1st move in. Please note I'm always interested in signing multiple year leases and I'm dog friendly but rarely sign a 1 year lease with animals as part of the agreement. If you are still reading this, thank you.
Steve
248 890 1540

(RLNE4936236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

