66457 VAN DYKE Road

Build-To-Suit Commercial Retail on Prime Frontage. Be one of 2 Outlots on 579' of Van Dyke Road Frontage being built as part of a 40.25 +/- Acre Residential/Commercial Development Site. Each of the two commercial pieces will have approx 2 acres of land. Excellent opportunity for service related commercial frontage. Steady growth in this developing area located between downtown Washington and Romeo. Master Plan Zoned High Suburban Residential & Local Commercial. Great municipality to work with that values property development of its family orientated community. The growing demographics have attracted such recent retailers as: GMC, Cadillac, McDonald's, Chase Bank, Tractor Supply, Arbys, Bank of America, Rite Aid, Taco Bell, Fifth Third Bank, SubWay, Jimmy Johns, Wendys, Sherwin Williams and many more. This offering if for 2 acres of commercial frontage. They are willing to lease, sell outright, as well as participate in a short term JV partnership.