/
/
sanilac county
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Sanilac County, MI📍
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
263 North Elk Street
263 North Elk Street, Sandusky, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1700 sqft
Beautifully updated single family home! New paint, new flooring, new appliances. New plumbing, furnace, and water heater. Full basement for storage. Large home is sitting on a spacious 1 acre lot. Be the first tenants to live here!
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2450 Decker Drive, Lot 16
2450 Decker Dr, Deckerville, MI
4 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Spacious four bedroom home. Insulated skirting. Great lot - backs up to woods. Section 8 / HCV welcome!
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4441 Main Street
4441 Main Street, Brown City, MI
Studio
$2,500
2500 sqft
Fantastic opportunity on this open, spacious commercial property in Brown City. Lots of possibilities here. Good space for offices, restaurants, or a rental hall. Infrastructure is already here. A great business location with a large parking area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6436 MORRIS Street
6436 Morris Street, Marlette, MI
Studio
$400
700 sqft
The Marlette Opera House Landmark building was built in 1885 by a local lumber baron. It once housed the very first Michigan State bank and Marlette's own Marlette Opera House, hence the name.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6433 Morris
6433 Morris St, Marlette, MI
Studio
$400
700 sqft
The Marlette Opera House Landmark building was built in 1885 by a local lumber baron. It once housed the very first Michigan State bank and Marlette's own Marlette Opera House, hence the name.
Results within 5 miles of Sanilac County
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
420 North St
420 North Street, Yale, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment For Rent Available Now - Property Id: 163759 At last, this is what you've been searching for! Apartments tailored to your highest standards.
Results within 10 miles of Sanilac County
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Main
108 S Main St, Capac, MI
Studio
$850
1850 sqft
Main street store frontage available. Completely remodeled unit features original brick up 1/2 the wall and drywall above separated by a nice wood rail. New plank flooring and high ceilings finish off this wonderful opportunity.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sanilac County area include Mott Community College, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Flint, and Oakland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Detroit, Farmington Hills, Warren, Southfield, and Royal Oak have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIRoyal Oak, MISterling Heights, MITroy, MIFlint, MINovi, MIMadison Heights, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Roseville, MIOak Park, MIBerkley, MIRochester, MIFarmington, MIWolverine Lake, MIPort Huron, MILake Orion, MIDavison, MIBurton, MIPontiac, MIUtica, MI