st clair county
41 Apartments for rent in St. Clair County, MI📍
420 North St
420 North Street, Yale, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment For Rent Available Now - Property Id: 163759 At last, this is what you've been searching for! Apartments tailored to your highest standards.
809 Court St.
809 Court Street, Port Huron, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Spacious Apartment... Must See!! - Property Id: 93569 Two bed/ 1 bath plus office space. Over 1000 sq ft. of living space. Washer and Dryer in unit. Very spacious and clean. Parking off street. Lots of Storage. Heat and Water included in the rent.
7860 Vernier Lane
7860 Vernier Lane, St. Clair County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2401 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in St. Clair County. Amenities included: balcony, central air, deck, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, fenced yard, and waterfront. Is pet friendly.
497 WILLARD Avenue
497 Willard Avenue, Algonac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED-NO PETS ALLOWED. THREE BEDROOM CANAL FRONT CRAFTSMAN COLONIAL WITH LAKE VIEWS FOR LEASE ONLY. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS WITH A POSSIBLE 4TH. THE HOUSE ALSO FEATURES 2 FULL BATHROOM AND 2 HALF BATHROOMS.
60 Hathaway, Lot 12
60 Hathaway St, St. Clair County, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and well laid out two bedroom, two full bathroom manufactured home. Lots of recent upgrades, including new luxury vinyl flooring throughout, new vinyl windows, new kitchen countertops, bathrooms fully renovated, etc. MSHDA welcome.
116 ROSELAWN Street
116 Roselawn Street, Algonac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1063 sqft
If you love boating and a small town!! Then this rental home is for you!! The home was built in 2004 and offers an open floor plan, A/C, new hot water tank, forced air furnace, new carpet, paint, covered front porch, fenced-in yard, vaulted
5970 Rattle Run Unit C
5970 Rattle Run Road, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$700
58 sqft
Great office space close to I-94. This space feels like new with fresh carpet and bathroom flooring. Utilities, tax, and maintenance included. Tenant pays for any phone or cable services needed.
3853 Pine Grove Ave
3853 Pine Grove Avenue, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,800
1900 sqft
vGreat location on a main street, it is the best location in Fort Gratiot, near everything located in a very busy plaza.
2909 12th Ave, Apt. C
2909 12th Ave, Port Huron, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
1300 sqft
1300 sq ft Two bedroom Townhouse with 1 1/2 bath and basement with washer/dryer hookups. No utilities included. Equal Housing Opportunity Welcome to Starlight Townhomes!! Now offering 1300 sq ft Townhomes and Apartments for lease.
2903 12th Ave, Apt. E
2903 12th Ave, Port Huron, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
1300 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom townhouse with basement and 1 1/2 bath. No utilities included. Call today for more exciting details. Equal Housing Opportunity. Welcome to Starlight Townhomes!! Now offering 1300 sq ft Townhomes and Apartments for lease.
439 S Parker
439 South Parker Street, Marine City, MI
Studio
$2,000
1818 sqft
Commercial building on South Parker Street (M-29) in Marine City, high traffic area, built as a medical building with x ray room, 6 private rooms all with sinks and cabinets, remodeled exterior with stone and vinyl siding, many possibilities, lease
402 Quay Street
402 Quay Street, Port Huron, MI
Studio
$3,340
4000 sqft
2nd floor private entrance 4000sf with bathrooms and patio over looking black river. wide open floor plan.
1700 BUSHA Highway
1700 Busha Highway, Marysville, MI
Studio
$600
200 sqft
200 square foot office for lease within existing law office. Highly visible area in Marysville near Busha & Michigan. 1. $600 per month, Yearly auto renewal up to 3 years, Furnished optional.
3390 Ravenswood
3390 Ravenswood Rd, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,500
4200 sqft
Main building for lease 60x72, 4200 sq ft, 3ph, Bus Bar, with two offices on Main Floor. 13 ft sliding door w 14 ft ceilings. Office & extra rooms 25x100 2500 sq ft, 200 Amp 3ph.
316 Hoffman
316 Hoffman Street, Marysville, MI
Studio
$2,000
Zoned for heavy truck parking - immediate possession - land contract terms available. no building on property, no utilities to property
5414 Lapeer Road
5414 Lapeer Rd, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,300
2100 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease a 1484 sq ft warehouse with an additional 616 ft of office. 14 ft overhead door leading to the warehouse. Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing video tour and photos.
67338 Gratiot
67338 Gratiot Avenue, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,000
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67338 Gratiot in St. Clair County. View photos, descriptions and more!
108 Main
108 S Main St, Capac, MI
Studio
$850
1850 sqft
Main street store frontage available. Completely remodeled unit features original brick up 1/2 the wall and drywall above separated by a nice wood rail. New plank flooring and high ceilings finish off this wonderful opportunity.
401-427 Michigan Street
401 Michigan St, Algonac, MI
Studio
$795
1200 sqft
Great opportunity in a business shopping center in downtown Algonac area. Great landlord, aggressive rates, variable space available from 1200 up to 16,000 sqft. Suite 401- 1200 sqft. $7.95 per sqft. Suite 401B. - 1200 sqft. $7.95 per sqft.
1530 Pine Grove Ste 5-6
1530 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
This suite has great lease terms. Suite has been remodeled with new paint and carpet and could be divided into 2 suites if extra space is not needed. Newly paved parking lot.
4380 Lapeer
4380 Lapeer Road, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,000
651 feet of frontage available located on high traffic Lapeer Rd. 32 acres total. Front 7 acres is zoned Misc Commercial and the back 25 is zoned R1 Residential. Great opportunity to invest. Pole barn has electricity.
3112 KING Road
3112 King Road, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,500
2889 sqft
Beautiful setting to run your business. Currently used as a music store. Two existing offices with room for two more plus a handicapped bathroom and reception area.
Results within 1 mile of St. Clair County
36630 Heritage Dr
36630 Heritage Dr, Richmond, MI
Studio
$3,000
2000 sqft
This is a fantastic opportunity to be located and expand your business in a professional location. The building can still be built out to accommodate your business needs. $18 a square foot NNN Lease.
67367 S Main St.
67367 S Main St, Richmond, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Great location on Main St. Front of building with display window faces Main St. Lots of parking. Could be used for many businesses. Was a Tubby's Sub Shop. Also sold fried chicken and ice cream. Building is on the west side of Main St.
