49528 Alexander.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The home has an attached 2 car garage and central air. The home has custom wood flooring and carpeting throughout. The kitchen includes stainless appliances: Gas stove,microwave, fridge and dishwasher. The kitchen has all granite counter-tops. There is a laundry room which includes a washer and dryer. There is a walk out sliding door to a beautiful private back yard patio area. There are custom light fixtures and also recessed lighting throughout the home. The basement has plenty of space for storage. Small dogs are allowed. No cats please. Also please mention your pet when inquiring.