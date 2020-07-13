All apartments in Macomb County
49528 Alexander, Macomb County, MI 48317

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is located in a quiet neighborhood. The home has an attached 2 car garage and central air. The home has custom wood flooring and carpeting throughout. The kitchen includes stainless appliances: Gas stove,microwave, fridge and dishwasher. The kitchen has all granite counter-tops. There is a laundry room which includes a washer and dryer. There is a walk out sliding door to a beautiful private back yard patio area. There are custom light fixtures and also recessed lighting throughout the home. The basement has plenty of space for storage. Small dogs are allowed. No cats please. Also please mention your pet when inquiring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 49528 Alexander have any available units?
49528 Alexander doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Macomb County, MI.
What amenities does 49528 Alexander have?
Some of 49528 Alexander's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49528 Alexander currently offering any rent specials?
49528 Alexander is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49528 Alexander pet-friendly?
Yes, 49528 Alexander is pet friendly.
Does 49528 Alexander offer parking?
Yes, 49528 Alexander offers parking.
Does 49528 Alexander have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49528 Alexander offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49528 Alexander have a pool?
No, 49528 Alexander does not have a pool.
Does 49528 Alexander have accessible units?
No, 49528 Alexander does not have accessible units.
Does 49528 Alexander have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49528 Alexander has units with dishwashers.
Does 49528 Alexander have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 49528 Alexander has units with air conditioning.

