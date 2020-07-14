All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Redwood Macomb

23241 Yarrow Avenue · (858) 240-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get up to 2 months free!*

Location

23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI 48042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,474

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,532

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Macomb.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Redwood® Macomb is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Macomb have any available units?
Redwood Macomb offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,474. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Macomb have?
Some of Redwood Macomb's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Macomb currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Macomb is offering the following rent specials: Get up to 2 months free!*
Is Redwood Macomb pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Macomb is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Macomb offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Macomb offers parking.
Does Redwood Macomb have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Macomb offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Macomb have a pool?
No, Redwood Macomb does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Macomb have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Macomb has accessible units.
Does Redwood Macomb have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Macomb has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Macomb have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Macomb has units with air conditioning.
