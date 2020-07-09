37079 BRYNFORD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool clubhouse

Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Welcome, Home! JUST MOVE IN! Beautiful condo in Fox Chase. UPDATED THROUGHOUT. 2 bedrooms with 2 FULL bathrooms, and half bath on the first floor. The first bedroom has two walk-in closets. The second room has a walk-in closet and an extra closet. This home has a large living area and an open concept on the first floor. Full basement for extra space and storage. Association fee including water, trash removal, grass, exterior maintenance, snow removal, clubhouse, and community pool! No bets allowed. You can't beat this deal!