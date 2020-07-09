All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

37079 BRYNFORD

37079 Brynford Drive · (586) 277-9912
Location

37079 Brynford Drive, Macomb County, MI 48036

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Remarks:
Welcome, Home! JUST MOVE IN! Beautiful condo in Fox Chase. UPDATED THROUGHOUT. 2 bedrooms with 2 FULL bathrooms, and half bath on the first floor. The first bedroom has two walk-in closets. The second room has a walk-in closet and an extra closet. This home has a large living area and an open concept on the first floor. Full basement for extra space and storage. Association fee including water, trash removal, grass, exterior maintenance, snow removal, clubhouse, and community pool! No bets allowed. You can't beat this deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37079 BRYNFORD have any available units?
37079 BRYNFORD has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37079 BRYNFORD have?
Some of 37079 BRYNFORD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37079 BRYNFORD currently offering any rent specials?
37079 BRYNFORD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37079 BRYNFORD pet-friendly?
No, 37079 BRYNFORD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 37079 BRYNFORD offer parking?
No, 37079 BRYNFORD does not offer parking.
Does 37079 BRYNFORD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37079 BRYNFORD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37079 BRYNFORD have a pool?
Yes, 37079 BRYNFORD has a pool.
Does 37079 BRYNFORD have accessible units?
No, 37079 BRYNFORD does not have accessible units.
Does 37079 BRYNFORD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37079 BRYNFORD has units with dishwashers.
Does 37079 BRYNFORD have units with air conditioning?
No, 37079 BRYNFORD does not have units with air conditioning.
