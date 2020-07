Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park

Open on Saturdays 9:00 am -2:00 pm By Appointment Only!NOW LEASING BRAND NEW 2 AND 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS! $1599 Per Month on Select Brand New 2 Bedroom Townhomes.TAKE UP TO $100 OFF PER MONTH ON SELECT 3 BEDROOMS PLUS $1000 OFF MOVE IN COSTS!The Apartments at Kirkway, located in Washington Township, just minutes from major freeways, world class shopping, unique restaurants and entertainment venues. We offer spacious two and three bedroom floor plans, each with their own private basement and attached one or two car garage. Each apartment home includes a full size washer and dryer in every apartment. The site offers a beautiful clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness facility, business center, and heated swimming pool. We are pet friendly.