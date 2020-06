Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. Call or text for showing 734-818-5480

Minimum qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in the past 3 years. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management



(RLNE4979011)