828 E Milton Avenue

Looking for a home that offers the quiet comfort of suburban living, with easy access to just about anywhere in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties? THIS IS IT! This 3 bed/1bath bungalow is conveniently located near E 8 Mile and I-75, but you wouldn't know you were close to the freeway if you didn't see it for yourself. This rental offers a full size washer and dryer, large fenced yard, all appliances, and a 1.5 car garage. Nothing left to do but move in and relax! Pets ok with an additional $25/month pet fee (covers 2 pets). Minimum monthly income of 3X monthly lease rate. Please submit full credit report with score, 2 months of check stubs, and proof of funds for move in costs along with application. All applicants subject to background and credit check. Tenant pays all utilities; must be in good standing with all utility companies. Sorry, NO Section 8 or housing vouchers of any kind accepted.