Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:19 PM

828 E Milton Avenue

828 East Milton Avenue · (248) 380-8800
Location

828 East Milton Avenue, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Hazel Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1047 sqft

Amenities

Looking for a home that offers the quiet comfort of suburban living, with easy access to just about anywhere in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties? THIS IS IT! This 3 bed/1bath bungalow is conveniently located near E 8 Mile and I-75, but you wouldn't know you were close to the freeway if you didn't see it for yourself. This rental offers a full size washer and dryer, large fenced yard, all appliances, and a 1.5 car garage. Nothing left to do but move in and relax! Pets ok with an additional $25/month pet fee (covers 2 pets). Minimum monthly income of 3X monthly lease rate. Please submit full credit report with score, 2 months of check stubs, and proof of funds for move in costs along with application. All applicants subject to background and credit check. Tenant pays all utilities; must be in good standing with all utility companies. Sorry, NO Section 8 or housing vouchers of any kind accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 E Milton Avenue have any available units?
828 E Milton Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 828 E Milton Avenue have?
Some of 828 E Milton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 E Milton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
828 E Milton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 E Milton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 E Milton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 828 E Milton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 828 E Milton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 828 E Milton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 E Milton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 E Milton Avenue have a pool?
No, 828 E Milton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 828 E Milton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 828 E Milton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 828 E Milton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 E Milton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 E Milton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 E Milton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
