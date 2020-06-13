/
3 bedroom apartments
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hazel Park, MI
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
936 E Mahan Ave
936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
828 E Milton Avenue
828 East Milton Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1047 sqft
Looking for a home that offers the quiet comfort of suburban living, with easy access to just about anywhere in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties? THIS IS IT! This 3 bed/1bath bungalow is conveniently located near E 8 Mile and I-75, but you
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23788 Harding Ave
23788 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED. PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT. You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
436 E MADGE Avenue
436 East Madge Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This wonderfully maintained ranch has an open floor plan with an enclosed front porch and attached garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets and countertops. Washer and dryer hook up. Small back yard is mostly paved for additional parking if needed.
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
660 E Robert Ave
660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow! The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Park
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20445 Greeley
20445 Greeley Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1183 sqft
20445 Greeley Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 beds 1 Bath two stories house in Highland Park - Coming up great rental ready to move in around middle of May 2020~ Colonial Exterior: Brick Bedroom: 3 Bath: 1 Pets allowed, $300 non refundable deposit.
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2200 Garrick Ave
2200 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Cozy brick ranch located South of Nine Mile and East of Dequindre. This home features a 2 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, nice updated kitchen, and more! Section eight is accepted. Pets are not allowed. Accepts Section 8.
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
26457 Wolverine Street
26457 Wolverine Street, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
- Charming three bedroom for rent! This property features hardwood floors, updated bathroom, nice deck in back yard, fenced in yard, and much more! All appliances included. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351. (RLNE4919155)
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
412 S Stephenson Highway
412 South Stephenson Highway, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Well cared for open concept bungalow with basement. Conveniently located near downtown Royal Oak and freeways. Immediate possession. Tenant cares for lawn and snow removal.
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20447 Irvington St
20447 Irvington St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Amazing location, 8 mile near 75. Walking distance to Meijers. Just newly renovated. Wont be on market long!
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
1126 E HUDSON
1126 East Hudson Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST IS THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED MADISON HEIGHTS BRICK RANCH. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER WHITE DISHWASHER, GAS RANGE AND FRIDGE. NEWER WINDOWS, FLOORING AND RECESSED LIGHTING. AMPLE CLOSET SPACE IN EACH BEDROOM.
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
2953 BURDETTE Street
2953 Burdette Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
WAnt to rent to own in FERNDALE!?! This beautiful Ferndale home sits on a large fenced in lot and has dual decks, front and back, just perfect for entertaining. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement and a massive kitchen.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1721 E LINCOLN Avenue
1721 East Lincoln Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom bungalow, ready for move-in! This home has just been renovated with gorgeous refinished oak flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint, new carpet on 2nd floor, all new SS appliances, new LED lighting in all rooms, new kitchen
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2183 Woodruff Ave
2183 Woodruff Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Very spacious 3bedroom home, located off of 9 mile and Dequindre, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both I-75 & I-69.
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Park
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
Durfee
1 Unit Available
2682 Webb Street - 1
2682 Webb Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
3 bedrooms 1 Bathroom Brick 2 Family Dwelling The Lower Unit Only. Section 8 or Housing Choice Welcome. 700 Monthly plus Security Deposit 1050. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUE. THERE IS A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ALL ADULTS.
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
20253 Warrington Dr
20253 Warrington Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1290 sqft
20253 Warrington Dr Available 06/15/20 $1,175- 3 Bedroom located in Historic Green Acres - Beautiful Tudor style brick home located in Historic Green Acres. Home features, full basement, fenced yard with detached two car garage.
Pershing
1 Unit Available
19269 Conley Street
19269 Conley Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1174 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT - This home features a spacious kitchen/dinette area, a cozy living room with natural floors, a bathroom with a modern mix and a traditional flare, and 3 bedrooms also with natural flooring.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1212 Wyandotte Ave
1212 Wyandotte Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with original character and charm includes air conditioning. This home has lots offer including a formal dining area, Living room with fireplace and an airy kitchen with refrigerator & gas stove.
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1319 Amelia Street
1319 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Premium Rental! This immaculate, sprawling ranch offers three bedrooms with lots of closet space and an updated bath.
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
8209 Meadow
8209 Meadow Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
924 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath bungalow now available! - 3 bedrooms, 1.
Bagley
1 Unit Available
18226 Griggs St
18226 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Excellent home for a nice family - Property Id: 209726 Brick three bedroom, fire place accenting the living room, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted. separate shower and bath. ready to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
