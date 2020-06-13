Apartment List
193 Apartments for rent in Hazel Park, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
936 E Mahan Ave
936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
1483 E MAXLOW Avenue
1483 Maxlow Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
682 sqft
GREAT TWO BEDROOM HAZEL PARK HOME WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD FLOORS AND NEW CERAMIC TILE BACK-SPLASH. THIS HOME OFFERS AN INVITING FRONT PORCH ALONG WITH A FLORIDA ROOM IN THE REAR OF THE HOME.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23788 Harding Ave
23788 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED. PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT. You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
436 E MADGE Avenue
436 East Madge Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This wonderfully maintained ranch has an open floor plan with an enclosed front porch and attached garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets and countertops. Washer and dryer hook up. Small back yard is mostly paved for additional parking if needed.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
660 E Robert Ave
660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow! The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
2861 Grayson St
2861 Grayson Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
793 sqft
2861 Grayson St Available 07/10/20 Cozy 2 Bed / 1 Bath Home with Garage in Ferndale! - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath property. Newly updated kitchen, living, and bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
26457 Wolverine Street
26457 Wolverine Street, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
- Charming three bedroom for rent! This property features hardwood floors, updated bathroom, nice deck in back yard, fenced in yard, and much more! All appliances included. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351. (RLNE4919155)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1805 E 10 MILE Road
1805 East 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
841 sqft
Cozy bungalow with 2 bedrooms plus an office. This house has a large eat in kitchen including all appliances. Original wood floors in the living room, main floor bedroom and office.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1740 Channing St
1740 Channing Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1100 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath Ferndale ranch (John R and 8 Mile), with large back yard and one car detached garage and wrap around deck. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Master Bedrooms has double closet. Kitchen has lots of cupboards.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1695 University
1695 University Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
822 sqft
Nice ranch home with enclosed porch located on quiet block just minutes away from down town Ferndale and the Detroit Zoo. It has 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Beautiful long gally kitchen with appliances included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
2953 BURDETTE Street
2953 Burdette Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1172 sqft
WAnt to rent to own in FERNDALE!?! This beautiful Ferndale home sits on a large fenced in lot and has dual decks, front and back, just perfect for entertaining. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement and a massive kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1031 Vester St
1031 Vester Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
756 sqft
Ferndales Little Gem - Property Id: 250106 The entire house is your own charming little place. A bright modern home with a friendly atmosphere offering many great perks such as a neighborhood close to Ferndale's restaurants, shops and bars.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.

1 of 31

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2183 Woodruff Ave
2183 Woodruff Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Very spacious 3bedroom home, located off of 9 mile and Dequindre, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both I-75 & I-69.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Royal Oak
6 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
844 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Huntington Woods
1 Unit Available
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$949
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bagley
1 Unit Available
17321 Stoepel St
17321 Stoepel St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
2149 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with a shared 2 car garage and basement. Rear balcony with a fireplace in the living room. Carpet througout. Click link to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Harmony Village
1 Unit Available
16631 Griggs St
16631 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1123 sqft
Covered front porch, beautiful fire place in the living room and hardwood flooring throughout. Apply now using the link provided. https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Pershing
1 Unit Available
18820 Fenelon St
18820 Fenelon Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
672 sqft
"Move-in Special: A Fridge and Gas Stove will be installed upon Lease Signing if you sign for a 2 year Lease.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
550 W Grixdale
550 West Grixdale Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2650 sqft
Built in 1935 and situated in the heart of historic Grixdale Farms Neighborhood next to Palmer Park, Detroit Golf, Avenue of Fashion, Detroit Mercy, etc. With only 15 minutes commute to Detroit Downtown and 5 minutes to Ferndale Commercial Area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hazel Park, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hazel Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

