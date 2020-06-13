Apartment List
/
MI
/
hazel park
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

186 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hazel Park, MI

Finding an apartment in Hazel Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
936 E Mahan Ave
936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
1483 E MAXLOW Avenue
1483 Maxlow Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
682 sqft
GREAT TWO BEDROOM HAZEL PARK HOME WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD FLOORS AND NEW CERAMIC TILE BACK-SPLASH. THIS HOME OFFERS AN INVITING FRONT PORCH ALONG WITH A FLORIDA ROOM IN THE REAR OF THE HOME.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
828 E Milton Avenue
828 East Milton Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1047 sqft
Looking for a home that offers the quiet comfort of suburban living, with easy access to just about anywhere in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties? THIS IS IT! This 3 bed/1bath bungalow is conveniently located near E 8 Mile and I-75, but you

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23788 Harding Ave
23788 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED. PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT. You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
23759 CARLISLE Avenue
23759 Carlisle Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
Spacious and charming first floor apartment in a 2-family home. Large Living Room with original hardwood trim and lovely architectural details leads to a large Dining Room. Both Bedrooms are nice sizes. Kitchen includes all appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
436 E MADGE Avenue
436 East Madge Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This wonderfully maintained ranch has an open floor plan with an enclosed front porch and attached garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets and countertops. Washer and dryer hook up. Small back yard is mostly paved for additional parking if needed.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
660 E Robert Ave
660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow! The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Park
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
20445 Greeley
20445 Greeley Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1183 sqft
20445 Greeley Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 beds 1 Bath two stories house in Highland Park - Coming up great rental ready to move in around middle of May 2020~ Colonial Exterior: Brick Bedroom: 3 Bath: 1 Pets allowed, $300 non refundable deposit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
1126 E HUDSON
1126 East Hudson Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST IS THIS COMPLETELY RENOVATED MADISON HEIGHTS BRICK RANCH. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER WHITE DISHWASHER, GAS RANGE AND FRIDGE. NEWER WINDOWS, FLOORING AND RECESSED LIGHTING. AMPLE CLOSET SPACE IN EACH BEDROOM.

1 of 10

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
615 Ardmore
615 Ardmore Drive, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN FERNDALE $850 - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Ferndale. Ready for move in. Must have poof of income and no evictions. Application fee $50. Call or text 586-480-4610 (RLNE4646004)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1695 University
1695 University Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
822 sqft
Nice ranch home with enclosed porch located on quiet block just minutes away from down town Ferndale and the Detroit Zoo. It has 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Beautiful long gally kitchen with appliances included.

1 of 18

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
521 E Chesterfield Street
521 East Chesterfield Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
728 sqft
Cute, clean 2 bedroom ranch, ready for move-in! Large fenced in yard, spacious eat-in kitchen with separate utility/laundry room and hardwood floors in bedrooms. Neutral carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.

1 of 31

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Southwest Warren
1 Unit Available
2183 Woodruff Ave
2183 Woodruff Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Very spacious 3bedroom home, located off of 9 mile and Dequindre, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both I-75 & I-69.
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Park
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southwest Warren
6 Units Available
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
950 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC, appliances and are cable ready. Community has a lot of parking, bike racks and a swimming pool. Located close to Macomb Mall.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Royal Oak
30 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northwest Warren
4 Units Available
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$810
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Huntington Woods
1 Unit Available
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$949
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mcnichols
1 Unit Available
16255 Parkside St.
16255 Parkside Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1422 sqft
4 bedroom - 1 bath -Detroit- $1,025 - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program! Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour! Freshly renovated home Detroit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2934 N Vermont Ave
2934 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
947 sqft
2934 N Vermont Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hazel Park, MI

Finding an apartment in Hazel Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Hazel Park 2 BedroomsHazel Park 3 BedroomsHazel Park Apartments with Balcony
Hazel Park Apartments with GarageHazel Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHazel Park Apartments with Parking
Hazel Park Apartments with Washer-DryerHazel Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsHazel Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MI
Grosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor