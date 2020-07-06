All apartments in Hazel Park
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:55 PM

1412 E Jarvis Avenue

1412 East Jarvis Avenue · (248) 649-7200
Location

1412 East Jarvis Avenue, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Hazel Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready to move in 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch for lease. City certified rental. New modern kitchen with quartz countertops; includes high-end appliances: refrigerator, gas cook-top, electric oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Custom bathroom with European style walk-in shower. Back yard is partly fenced. Features spacious deck and 2-car detached garage with electricity and opener. Major recent updates include all new: electrical and recessed lighting, plumbing (PEX/copper), furnace and central AC, all windows, complete siding, roof and gutters, professionally encapsulated crawlspace, and exterior LED lighting. ** Small dog allowed with approval, non-refundable pet fee required. Security deposit is 1.5 months rent. Projected move-in cost is $3,200. Applicants must submit the provided application fully completed, copies of one-month household income, credit report for each applicant. Household NET income must be minimally 3x rental rate.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 E Jarvis Avenue have any available units?
1412 E Jarvis Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1412 E Jarvis Avenue have?
Some of 1412 E Jarvis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 E Jarvis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1412 E Jarvis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 E Jarvis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 E Jarvis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1412 E Jarvis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1412 E Jarvis Avenue offers parking.
Does 1412 E Jarvis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 E Jarvis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 E Jarvis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1412 E Jarvis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1412 E Jarvis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1412 E Jarvis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 E Jarvis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 E Jarvis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 E Jarvis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1412 E Jarvis Avenue has units with air conditioning.
