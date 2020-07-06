1412 E Jarvis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready to move in 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch for lease. City certified rental. New modern kitchen with quartz countertops; includes high-end appliances: refrigerator, gas cook-top, electric oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Custom bathroom with European style walk-in shower. Back yard is partly fenced. Features spacious deck and 2-car detached garage with electricity and opener. Major recent updates include all new: electrical and recessed lighting, plumbing (PEX/copper), furnace and central AC, all windows, complete siding, roof and gutters, professionally encapsulated crawlspace, and exterior LED lighting. ** Small dog allowed with approval, non-refundable pet fee required. Security deposit is 1.5 months rent. Projected move-in cost is $3,200. Applicants must submit the provided application fully completed, copies of one-month household income, credit report for each applicant. Household NET income must be minimally 3x rental rate.**