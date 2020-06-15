All apartments in Grand Rapids
940 Monroe Ave NW 421
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

940 Monroe Ave NW 421

940 Monroe Avenue Northwest · (408) 472-5915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

940 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Belknap Lookout

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 421 · Avail. Jul 10

$4,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Unit 421 Available 07/10/20 Executive 2 bedrooms Furnished Condo. - Property Id: 91806

Live like in the resort!
This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in. Condo is located in downtown Grand Rapids with an on-site restaurant, bar, fitness center, hair salon, coffee shop, law, health & other professional offices. This condominium is one of very few condos with a top deck that overlooks the resort style pool and year round Jacuzzi. Exclusive amenities include scenic forest courtyard w/grilling and picnic areas, 700+ sf rooftop deck, game and theater rooms, recreational kayaks and touring bikes and tandem! The condominium also includes wood-beamed ceilings, kitchen and appliances, bathroom, 2 bedrooms, dining area. One parking space in the covered ramp is included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91806
Property Id 91806

(RLNE5797945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 have any available units?
940 Monroe Ave NW 421 has a unit available for $4,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 have?
Some of 940 Monroe Ave NW 421's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 currently offering any rent specials?
940 Monroe Ave NW 421 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 is pet friendly.
Does 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 offer parking?
Yes, 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 does offer parking.
Does 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 have a pool?
Yes, 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 has a pool.
Does 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 have accessible units?
No, 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Monroe Ave NW 421 has units with dishwashers.
