940 Monroe Ave NW 421

Live like in the resort!

This cozy and unique designed 2 bedroom condo fully furnished and ready to move in. Condo is located in downtown Grand Rapids with an on-site restaurant, bar, fitness center, hair salon, coffee shop, law, health & other professional offices. This condominium is one of very few condos with a top deck that overlooks the resort style pool and year round Jacuzzi. Exclusive amenities include scenic forest courtyard w/grilling and picnic areas, 700+ sf rooftop deck, game and theater rooms, recreational kayaks and touring bikes and tandem! The condominium also includes wood-beamed ceilings, kitchen and appliances, bathroom, 2 bedrooms, dining area. One parking space in the covered ramp is included.

