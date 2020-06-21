816 Prospect Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry cats allowed

Available Upper 3 Bedroom unit on the NE side of town and within walking distance of Medical Mile and GVSU. Tons of space for the money. Three bedrooms and one bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer already provided. Family room, spacious kitchen, three bedrooms, back entry with mud room. This home is Pet Friendly - fees and breed restrictions do apply. This unit does not accept Sec 8. Resident is responsible for all utilities, water is billed at $25 per month. For a showing use our Self Showing lockboxes, here is the link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1898484?source=marketing, for screening criteria or an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450.



ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.