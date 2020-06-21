All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:46 PM

816 Prospect Avenue Northeast

816 Prospect Avenue Northeast · (616) 208-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
Belknap Lookout
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

816 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Belknap Lookout

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
Available Upper 3 Bedroom unit on the NE side of town and within walking distance of Medical Mile and GVSU. Tons of space for the money. Three bedrooms and one bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer already provided. Family room, spacious kitchen, three bedrooms, back entry with mud room. This home is Pet Friendly - fees and breed restrictions do apply. This unit does not accept Sec 8. Resident is responsible for all utilities, water is billed at $25 per month. For a showing use our Self Showing lockboxes, here is the link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1898484?source=marketing, for screening criteria or an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450.

ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast have any available units?
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
Is 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
816 Prospect Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 816 Prospect Avenue Northeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity