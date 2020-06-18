All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 814 First Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
814 First Street Northwest
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:32 AM

814 First Street Northwest

814 1st Street Northwest · (616) 208-4533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

814 1st Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom and one bathroom home one block off the new and upcoming Bridge St NW area. This home was just tastefully updated. Newer grey neutral paint throughout. The main floor features family room and dining room with new LVT flooring and vinyl windows. Nice sized kitchen with stainless stove, microwave, fridge and dishwasher along with a great center island. One main floor bedroom with closet. Main floor bathroom that has a new shower stall, vanity and sink. Upstairs you have are two very good sized bedrooms. Unfinished but very clean basement has a provided washer and dryer hookup. Outside is a nice backyard and off street parking pad. This home is not pet friendly and Section 8 is not accepted at this home. New tenants would be responsible for all utilities except lawn mowing. No need to schedule your showing as we have a Self Showing lockbox available from 6am-10pm everyday. Use this link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1469934?source=marketing, for questions on screening or an application go to www.accesspmgroup.com

ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 First Street Northwest have any available units?
814 First Street Northwest has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 First Street Northwest have?
Some of 814 First Street Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 First Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
814 First Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 First Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 814 First Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 814 First Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 814 First Street Northwest does offer parking.
Does 814 First Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 First Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 First Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 814 First Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 814 First Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 814 First Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 814 First Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 First Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 814 First Street Northwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lofts at 820 on Monroe
820 Monroe Avenue Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Waters House
500 Fulton St E
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49301
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity