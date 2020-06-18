814 First Street Northwest

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom and one bathroom home one block off the new and upcoming Bridge St NW area. This home was just tastefully updated. Newer grey neutral paint throughout. The main floor features family room and dining room with new LVT flooring and vinyl windows. Nice sized kitchen with stainless stove, microwave, fridge and dishwasher along with a great center island. One main floor bedroom with closet. Main floor bathroom that has a new shower stall, vanity and sink. Upstairs you have are two very good sized bedrooms. Unfinished but very clean basement has a provided washer and dryer hookup. Outside is a nice backyard and off street parking pad. This home is not pet friendly and Section 8 is not accepted at this home. New tenants would be responsible for all utilities except lawn mowing. No need to schedule your showing as we have a Self Showing lockbox available from 6am-10pm everyday. Use this link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1469934?source=marketing, for questions on screening or an application go to www.accesspmgroup.com



ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.