Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:38 AM

447 Barth Ave SE - 2

447 Barth Avenue Southeast · (616) 272-3416
Location

447 Barth Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Baxter

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now! Looking for great tenants to start ASAP! Lovely 3 BR upper unit on the SE side walking distance to Wealthy St. District. this duplex was totally gutted and redone in 2010! This unit is an upper 3 bedroom, 1 bath. New roof and siding as well when the duplex was rehabbed. updated and nice size. Laundry included, owner pays water, lawncare. Tenant pays lights,gas,trash,cable. 1 parking spot off an alley.
Freshly updated with brand new carpet and paint! Main floor 2 BR 2 Family room unit near Eastown, available now. Apply at www.rentH2.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 have any available units?
447 Barth Ave SE - 2 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
Is 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
447 Barth Ave SE - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 offers parking.
Does 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 have a pool?
No, 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 have accessible units?
No, 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Barth Ave SE - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
