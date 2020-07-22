447 Barth Ave SE - 2

Amenities

Available Now! Looking for great tenants to start ASAP! Lovely 3 BR upper unit on the SE side walking distance to Wealthy St. District. this duplex was totally gutted and redone in 2010! This unit is an upper 3 bedroom, 1 bath. New roof and siding as well when the duplex was rehabbed. updated and nice size. Laundry included, owner pays water, lawncare. Tenant pays lights,gas,trash,cable. 1 parking spot off an alley.

Freshly updated with brand new carpet and paint! Main floor 2 BR 2 Family room unit near Eastown, available now. Apply at www.rentH2.com