All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:50 PM

213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest

213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
SWAN
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
SWAN

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This southwest side lower unit of a duplex is very tidy and ready for a new renter. Nice small front porch leads to a spacious family room with lots of daylight and then another family room as well. All 3 bedrooms are on the main floor, the two smaller bedrooms share a closet while the large bedroom has original oak built-ins. Great sized kitchen and bathroom with lots of counter space. Nice back yard and 2 off-street parking spots are available. This unit does accept pets - fees and breed restrictions do apply. This unit does not accept Sec 8. The new tenant would be responsible for all utilities except water. Also responsible for snow and lawn care. For a showing use sign up for out Self Showing lockboxes by using this link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029366?source=marketing, for screening criteria or an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450.

ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest have any available units?
213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Rapids, MI.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
Is 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Luxury Places
Grand Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wyoming, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIPortage, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MISouth Haven, MIJenison, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonNortheast Grand RapidsHeartside Downtown Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutMidtownSwan
East HillsHeritage Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College