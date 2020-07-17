213 Gunnison Avenue Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This southwest side lower unit of a duplex is very tidy and ready for a new renter. Nice small front porch leads to a spacious family room with lots of daylight and then another family room as well. All 3 bedrooms are on the main floor, the two smaller bedrooms share a closet while the large bedroom has original oak built-ins. Great sized kitchen and bathroom with lots of counter space. Nice back yard and 2 off-street parking spots are available. This unit does accept pets - fees and breed restrictions do apply. This unit does not accept Sec 8. The new tenant would be responsible for all utilities except water. Also responsible for snow and lawn care. For a showing use sign up for out Self Showing lockboxes by using this link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029366?source=marketing, for screening criteria or an online application go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450.



ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described in the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.