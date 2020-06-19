All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121

2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast · (408) 472-5915
Location

2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2121 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382

Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances. Attached garage.
Big large back yard. Kitchen has a balcony.
Pet friendly.
New AC, new heater, upgraded appliances, new washer and dryer; new stainless steel dishwasher arrives on June 12th.

Great location near shopping and restaurants that 28 street can offer. Nearby park and sports complex.
Safe neighborhood, great schools.
To move in- Prorated first month, Deposit, plus last month rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113382
Property Id 113382

(RLNE5756288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 have any available units?
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 have?
Some of 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 does offer parking.
Does 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 have a pool?
No, 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 have accessible units?
No, 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121 has units with dishwashers.
