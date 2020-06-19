2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room



Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances. Attached garage.

Big large back yard. Kitchen has a balcony.

Pet friendly.

New AC, new heater, upgraded appliances, new washer and dryer; new stainless steel dishwasher arrives on June 12th.



Great location near shopping and restaurants that 28 street can offer. Nearby park and sports complex.

Safe neighborhood, great schools.

To move in- Prorated first month, Deposit, plus last month rent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113382

