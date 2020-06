Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking recently renovated microwave range

Available 05/01/20 210 Mardell Pl. SW

Available May 1, 2020



$900.00/month

This property is in great condition and was just remodeled a couple years ago. It is worth a look! Walking distance to Downtown and Campus. Not far from the expressway.



For questions or showings contact:

Casi French-Leasing Agent

Curtis Morgan-Property Manager

616.425.1322



American Realty of WMI

838 Cherry St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506



(RLNE967932)