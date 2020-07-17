1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

30' FLAT SCREEN TV WHEN YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JULY 10TH.



Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN TODAY.



Fully Rehabbed 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home on SE Side of GR off Jefferson Ave. Located only 5 minutes from downtown GR, this home is walking distance to Division Ave, the bus route, South Field, many restaurants, bars, and churches. There is also a couple convenient stores around the corner for your last minute shopping. The home has to offer a ton with great amenities such as off-street parking that leads to a detached 2 stall garage that sits next to the nice size backyard and large back deck. There is enough space to entertain family and fiends and also room to park. The inside of the home has beautiful hardwood flooring and many updates throughout the home. Grab this house before it is too late, its a perfect home in a great location.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this home is not pet friendly.



Deposit of $1,250.



Showings and personal walkthroughs are now available when you complete our application.



Contact us to schedule a showing.



Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.



Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.



Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.