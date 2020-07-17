All apartments in Grand Rapids
1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast

1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Garfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
30' FLAT SCREEN TV WHEN YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JULY 10TH.

Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN TODAY.

Fully Rehabbed 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home on SE Side of GR off Jefferson Ave. Located only 5 minutes from downtown GR, this home is walking distance to Division Ave, the bus route, South Field, many restaurants, bars, and churches. There is also a couple convenient stores around the corner for your last minute shopping. The home has to offer a ton with great amenities such as off-street parking that leads to a detached 2 stall garage that sits next to the nice size backyard and large back deck. There is enough space to entertain family and fiends and also room to park. The inside of the home has beautiful hardwood flooring and many updates throughout the home. Grab this house before it is too late, its a perfect home in a great location.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and this home is not pet friendly.

Deposit of $1,250.

Showings and personal walkthroughs are now available when you complete our application.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Apply online at www.shortsouth.com or call us at 616-805-4997.

Application Fee of $30/person over the age of 18.

Due to high call volume, emails will likely receive a faster response - leasing@shortsouth.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast have any available units?
1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Rapids, MI.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 Jefferson Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
